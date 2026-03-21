19,884 Shares in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR Purchased by Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises 1.4% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25.

Key abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF News

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:

(Free Report)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.