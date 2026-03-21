19,884 Shares in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR Purchased by Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises 1.4% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000.
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25.
Key abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Surging Chinese demand: China’s silver imports jumped to nearly 800 tonnes in Jan–Feb 2026, draining domestic stockpiles and lifting overseas buying — a clear demand tailwind for physical silver holdings like SIVR. China silver imports hit record high – nearly 800 tonnes – in January and February
- Positive Sentiment: Technical buy signal: Barron’s highlights a potential silver bottom around $60–$61, suggesting bargain?hunting could support inflows into silver ETFs if prices test those levels. Silver May Soon Offer an Opportunity. When You See This Price, Buy.
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/infrastructure note: Proposed U.S. federal legislation would diversify precious?metals vault networks — could broaden storage options and market plumbing for physical ETFs, but practical impact and timing remain uncertain. Proposed U.S. federal legislation looks to diversify precious metals vault network
- Neutral Sentiment: Short corrective rebounds: Several market commentators note corrective rebounds in gold and silver intraday — these are short?term technical moves that may not overturn the broader downtrend without macro changes. Gold, silver see corrective price rebounds
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: Multiple outlets point to a broad selloff in gold and silver driven by rising inflation expectations, higher Treasury yields and dimmed hopes for Fed rate cuts — factors that have pressured silver and ETFs like SIVR. Here’s What’s Behind the Selloff in Gold and Silver
- Negative Sentiment: Silver underperforming gold: News reports show silver extending losses even as gold finds safe?haven bids (oil/geo tensions boost gold but a stronger USD and yields weigh on silver), which can drag SIVR relative to other metal exposures. Gold rebounds, but silver extends losses as oscillating oil prices spark market volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/market pressure: Analysts warn rising U.S. yields and inflation fears could push silver through key support levels absent a change in Fed expectations — increasing downside risk for SIVR near current levels. Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver Technical Analysis: Metals Under Pressure Near Key Support
About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
See Also
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