Private Client Services LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $285.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $307.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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