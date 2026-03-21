Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $451,642,000. DJE Kapital AG grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% in the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 1,037,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,890,000 after acquiring an additional 113,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,164,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $255,540,000 after acquiring an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. President Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.84.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $205.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS doubles down on AI infrastructure — Amazon has agreed to buy 1 million Nvidia GPUs through 2027, signaling massive AWS demand for AI inference and reinforcing AWS’s revenue runway. Read More.

AWS doubles down on AI infrastructure — Amazon has agreed to buy 1 million Nvidia GPUs through 2027, signaling massive AWS demand for AI inference and reinforcing AWS’s revenue runway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Delivery automation push — Amazon acquired Rivr, a stair?climbing delivery?robot startup, which can reduce last?mile costs and support scaling of doorstep delivery pilots. This is a strategic operational bet that could lower long?term delivery costs. Read More.

Delivery automation push — Amazon acquired Rivr, a stair?climbing delivery?robot startup, which can reduce last?mile costs and support scaling of doorstep delivery pilots. This is a strategic operational bet that could lower long?term delivery costs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day moved to June — Pulling Prime Day earlier can front?load sales into Q2, helping near?term revenue and advertising trends at a time when quarterly momentum matters to investors. That timing shift is being viewed as a tactical way to support quarterly results. Read More.

Prime Day moved to June — Pulling Prime Day earlier can front?load sales into Q2, helping near?term revenue and advertising trends at a time when quarterly momentum matters to investors. That timing shift is being viewed as a tactical way to support quarterly results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New consumer device strategy — Multiple outlets report Amazon is developing an AI?centric smartphone codenamed “Transformer” built around Alexa and personalization; the project highlights Amazon’s push to embed services but brings execution risk vs. incumbents. Read More.

New consumer device strategy — Multiple outlets report Amazon is developing an AI?centric smartphone codenamed “Transformer” built around Alexa and personalization; the project highlights Amazon’s push to embed services but brings execution risk vs. incumbents. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alexa+ Europe rollout — Amazon is broadening Alexa+ in the U.K., expanding its AI voice footprint which supports services/retention but is incremental to revenue for now. Read More.

Alexa+ Europe rollout — Amazon is broadening Alexa+ in the U.K., expanding its AI voice footprint which supports services/retention but is incremental to revenue for now. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CapEx and valuation concerns persist — Large AI infrastructure orders and Bezos?linked fundraising chatter underline heavy spending plans; investors remain worried about margin impact and large capital commitments despite long?term upside. See ongoing debate over Amazon’s aggressive AI spend. Read More.

CapEx and valuation concerns persist — Large AI infrastructure orders and Bezos?linked fundraising chatter underline heavy spending plans; investors remain worried about margin impact and large capital commitments despite long?term upside. See ongoing debate over Amazon’s aggressive AI spend. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and insider signals — Wolfe Research trimmed a price target recently and there’s visible insider selling noted in market summaries, which can weigh on near?term sentiment even amid bullish long?term analyst views. Read More.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

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