Park National Corp OH Sells 3,252 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 20,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Visa Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $301.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $547.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.03 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.47.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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