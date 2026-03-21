CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1,557.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore set a $157.00 target price on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $136.85 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $152.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,944.06. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $1,809,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,969.04. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,041,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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