iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV is Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 25.2% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 141.8% in the third quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 492,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,384,000 after purchasing an additional 158,928 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.