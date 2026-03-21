Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $228.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.