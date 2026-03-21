Everpar Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 267.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,388,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $194.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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