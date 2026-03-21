Christopher Joyce Sells 25,125 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Joyce sold 25,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $448,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 323,464 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,597.76. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,732.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

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Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare News Summary

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 122.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,203,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,162,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,500,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals — Alignment reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.01B and an EPS beat (?$0.05 vs. consensus ?$0.15) with revenue up ~44% YoY, which supports longer?term growth expectations. Earnings Summary

Strong fundamentals — Alignment reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.01B and an EPS beat (?$0.05 vs. consensus ?$0.15) with revenue up ~44% YoY, which supports longer?term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintain Buy/Overweight views (e.g., TD Cowen, JPMorgan, KeyCorp, Robert W. Baird), leaving a consensus analyst stance that is constructive for the stock. Analyst Coverage

Analyst bullishness — Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintain Buy/Overweight views (e.g., TD Cowen, JPMorgan, KeyCorp, Robert W. Baird), leaving a consensus analyst stance that is constructive for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data published for March appears erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes). Do not treat those figures as evidence of new short pressure until exchanges correct the data.

Short?interest data published for March appears erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes). Do not treat those figures as evidence of new short pressure until exchanges correct the data. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~86%) can mute volatility from retail flows but also means institutional positioning matters for future moves; a Zacks comparison piece contrasts ALHC with peers for valuation context. BTSG or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

High institutional ownership (~86%) can mute volatility from retail flows but also means institutional positioning matters for future moves; a Zacks comparison piece contrasts ALHC with peers for valuation context. Negative Sentiment: Secondary offering announced by a major shareholder — the planned secondary raises potential near?term selling supply and is a clear negative for price action until the offering size and timing are known. Alignment Healthcare announces secondary offering by major shareholder

Secondary offering announced by a major shareholder — the planned secondary raises potential near?term selling supply and is a clear negative for price action until the offering size and timing are known. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — several senior executives reported sales on Mar 18–19 (CEO John E. Kao: 73,046 shares; President Dawn Maroney: 36,749; COO Sebastian Burzacchi: 15,361; plus multiple other officers, and Robert Scavo sold 11,285). These simultaneous disposals (~tens of thousands of shares each at ~$17.84) create headline risk and likely contributed to today’s negative sentiment. Representative SEC filings: Kao — Kao SEC Filing , Scavo — Scavo SEC Filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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