Christopher Joyce Sells 25,125 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Joyce sold 25,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $448,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 323,464 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,597.76. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of ALHC stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,732.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alignment Healthcare News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals — Alignment reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.01B and an EPS beat (?$0.05 vs. consensus ?$0.15) with revenue up ~44% YoY, which supports longer?term growth expectations. Earnings Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintain Buy/Overweight views (e.g., TD Cowen, JPMorgan, KeyCorp, Robert W. Baird), leaving a consensus analyst stance that is constructive for the stock. Analyst Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data published for March appears erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes). Do not treat those figures as evidence of new short pressure until exchanges correct the data.
- Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~86%) can mute volatility from retail flows but also means institutional positioning matters for future moves; a Zacks comparison piece contrasts ALHC with peers for valuation context. BTSG or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Secondary offering announced by a major shareholder — the planned secondary raises potential near?term selling supply and is a clear negative for price action until the offering size and timing are known. Alignment Healthcare announces secondary offering by major shareholder
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — several senior executives reported sales on Mar 18–19 (CEO John E. Kao: 73,046 shares; President Dawn Maroney: 36,749; COO Sebastian Burzacchi: 15,361; plus multiple other officers, and Robert Scavo sold 11,285). These simultaneous disposals (~tens of thousands of shares each at ~$17.84) create headline risk and likely contributed to today’s negative sentiment. Representative SEC filings: Kao — Kao SEC Filing, Scavo — Scavo SEC Filing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.
At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.
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