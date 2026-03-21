iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.55% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $55,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

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iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $132.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.74 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $143.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.06.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

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