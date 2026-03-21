Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Sells $389,595.92 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) EVP Raj Judge sold 2,488 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $389,595.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,633,400.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ZS opened at $151.47 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.56 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -360.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.86.

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Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Zscaler

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.13.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

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Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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