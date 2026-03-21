Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

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Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINC opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.86%.Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $5,350,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,938,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,139,553.37. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Plater sold 17,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $616,556.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,568 shares in the company, valued at $627,704.64. This represents a 49.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 458,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Lincoln Educational Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Educational Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley Financial raised its price target from $38 to $46 and reiterated a “Buy” rating — ~22.9% implied upside from ~$37.42. Article Title

B. Riley Financial raised its price target from $38 to $46 and reiterated a “Buy” rating — ~22.9% implied upside from ~$37.42. Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research lifted its target from $38 to $45 and set an “Outperform” rating — ~20.3% upside. Article Title

Barrington Research lifted its target from $38 to $45 and set an “Outperform” rating — ~20.3% upside. Positive Sentiment: Lake Street Capital raised its target from $35 to $44 and issued a “Buy” — ~17.6% upside. Article Title

Lake Street Capital raised its target from $35 to $44 and issued a “Buy” — ~17.6% upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities increased its target from $39 to $45 and maintained a “Buy” rating — ~20.3% upside. Article Title

Rosenblatt Securities increased its target from $39 to $45 and maintained a “Buy” rating — ~20.3% upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor Day: Lincoln presented strategic growth initiatives and a five?year outlook; management expects Q1 2026 student starts to rise ~19% (webcast and details provided). This underpins the analyst optimism. Investor Day Release

Investor Day: Lincoln presented strategic growth initiatives and a five?year outlook; management expects Q1 2026 student starts to rise ~19% (webcast and details provided). This underpins the analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes: LINC hit a new 12?month high and analysts now show a consensus “Buy,” reinforcing momentum and attracting more attention. Article Title Article Title

Coverage notes: LINC hit a new 12?month high and analysts now show a consensus “Buy,” reinforcing momentum and attracting more attention. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and fundamentals: LINC trades at a relatively high P/E (~59x) with modest margins; investors should weigh upgraded targets against valuation and liquidity metrics before positioning.

About Lincoln Educational Services

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Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Further Reading

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