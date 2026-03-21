Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TITN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

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Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $641.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Titan Machinery

Here are the key news stories impacting Titan Machinery this week:

Positive Sentiment: Titan reported a significant operational win — a $206 million cumulative inventory reduction for fiscal 2026, surpassing its $150M target. That reduction improves working capital and cash generation prospects. Read More.

Titan reported a significant operational win — a $206 million cumulative inventory reduction for fiscal 2026, surpassing its $150M target. That reduction improves working capital and cash generation prospects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter beat estimates ($641.8M vs. ~$615.5M consensus), indicating demand/resilience in equipment sales despite industry headwinds. Read More.

Revenue for the quarter beat estimates ($641.8M vs. ~$615.5M consensus), indicating demand/resilience in equipment sales despite industry headwinds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management held its Q4 earnings call and provided cautious commentary about navigating an industry trough; investors can review the transcript and slide deck to evaluate guidance and margin outlook. Read More.

Management held its Q4 earnings call and provided cautious commentary about navigating an industry trough; investors can review the transcript and slide deck to evaluate guidance and margin outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media writeups (TipRanks, Zacks) provide deeper metric comparisons vs. estimates — useful for assessing whether the revenue beat offsets profitability deterioration. Read More.

Analyst and media writeups (TipRanks, Zacks) provide deeper metric comparisons vs. estimates — useful for assessing whether the revenue beat offsets profitability deterioration. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Titan posted a larger-than-expected Q4 loss: ($1.43) EPS vs. consensus (~($0.99)), a notable miss that drove negative near?term sentiment and pressure on valuation. Read More.

Titan posted a larger-than-expected Q4 loss: ($1.43) EPS vs. consensus (~($0.99)), a notable miss that drove negative near?term sentiment and pressure on valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Following the results, media reported an intraday share decline (~5%) as the market reacted to the EPS miss and margin weakness. Read More.

Following the results, media reported an intraday share decline (~5%) as the market reacted to the EPS miss and margin weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird cut its price target from $21 to $17 and moved to a “neutral” rating, reducing an analyst-implied upside and removing a bullish catalyst for the stock. Read More.

Robert W. Baird cut its price target from $21 to $17 and moved to a “neutral” rating, reducing an analyst-implied upside and removing a bullish catalyst for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Critical analyst commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha piece highlighting “major concerns”) underscores investor skepticism on profitability and recovery timing. Read More.

About Titan Machinery

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Titan Machinery, Inc is a leading full-service dealer specializing in the sale, rental, and servicing of agricultural and construction equipment. The company represents major brands such as Caterpillar, Case IH and New Holland, offering new and pre-owned tractors, combines, excavators, loaders and other heavy machinery. In addition to equipment sales, Titan provides parts distribution, preventative maintenance and field service support to help customers maximize uptime and productivity.

Beyond equipment transactions, Titan Machinery offers a comprehensive suite of support services.

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