Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Braze to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.48.

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Braze Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Braze stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $48,978.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 50,679 shares in the company, valued at $857,995.47. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,763 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $97,567.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 214,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,544.83. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,661. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Braze by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Braze by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Braze by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Braze

Here are the key news stories impacting Braze this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/fundamental support: A recent piece highlights replacement-cycle trends and evolving fundamentals as supportive for Braze and notes J.P. Morgan kept an Overweight stance even after trimming its price target — a sign some sell-side analysts still view the business favorably. Replacement Cycle Trends and Evolving Fundamentals Offer Support to Braze (InsiderMonkey)

Analyst/fundamental support: A recent piece highlights replacement-cycle trends and evolving fundamentals as supportive for Braze and notes J.P. Morgan kept an Overweight stance even after trimming its price target — a sign some sell-side analysts still view the business favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish consensus metric: Aggregate analyst targets imply a large upside (Zacks highlights a consensus suggesting ~126% upside), which can attract long-term value or momentum buyers even if the metric is volatile. Wall Street Analysts See a 126.44% Upside in Braze (Zacks)

Bullish consensus metric: Aggregate analyst targets imply a large upside (Zacks highlights a consensus suggesting ~126% upside), which can attract long-term value or momentum buyers even if the metric is volatile. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears anomalous/erroneous in recent reports (system shows zero shares or NaN for March filings). Treat reported “large increase” notes with caution until corrected filings confirm true short volume. (No reliable external link provided.)

Short-interest data appears anomalous/erroneous in recent reports (system shows zero shares or NaN for March filings). Treat reported “large increase” notes with caution until corrected filings confirm true short volume. (No reliable external link provided.) Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target from $43 to $30 but kept a Buy rating — the lower target increases near-term selling pressure. TD Cowen price-target cut (Benzinga)

TD Cowen cut its price target from $43 to $30 but kept a Buy rating — the lower target increases near-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson trimmed its target from $42 to $30 while maintaining a Buy — another downward revision adding to negative sentiment. DA Davidson price-target cut (Benzinga)

DA Davidson trimmed its target from $42 to $30 while maintaining a Buy — another downward revision adding to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: BTIG reduced its target from $45 to $25 (still a Buy), representing the most aggressive cut among recent brokers and likely contributing to the intraday decline. BTIG price-target cut (Benzinga)

About Braze

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Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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