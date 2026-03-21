Insider Selling: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $570,760.80 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 116,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $570,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 618,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,824.41. This represents a 15.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, David Moatazedi sold 13,669 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $64,927.75.

On Monday, December 22nd, David Moatazedi sold 10,539 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $75,353.85.

Evolus Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 195,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evolus

About Evolus

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Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

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