Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6,087.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 479,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,504,000 after acquiring an additional 471,653 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,364,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 406.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 108,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4,004.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 689,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,280,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $210.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.79. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $240.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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