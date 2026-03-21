Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $108.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.6250.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,802,700. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,535,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,300 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $310,302,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 17.0% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 437,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,351,000 after purchasing an additional 220,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celcuity by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,343,000 after purchasing an additional 914,887 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $106.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.38. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $120.32.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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