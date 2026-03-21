NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.40.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $172.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average is $184.11. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,179,934 shares of company stock valued at $215,053,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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