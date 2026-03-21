argenex SE $ARGX Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,423 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in argenex were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of argenex by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,408,000 after purchasing an additional 324,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in argenex by 570.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250,278 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in argenex by 114.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 297,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 158,476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in argenex by 103.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 279,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,233,000 after buying an additional 142,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in argenex by 320.8% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 169,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after buying an additional 129,205 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on argenex from $858.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenex from $1,070.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of argenex from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.22.

argenex Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of argenex stock opened at $663.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.38. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $934.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $815.26.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 30.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenex Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.