Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $39.16 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $39,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,903.1% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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