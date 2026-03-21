Insider Selling: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells $27,548.10 in Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Pello sold 30,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $27,548.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,540,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,563.40. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NRDY opened at $0.81 on Friday. Nerdy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

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Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 95.27% and a negative net margin of 22.30%.The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nerdy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

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Nerdy Company Profile

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Nerdy, Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

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