Melone Private Wealth LLC Buys 27,032 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,032 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,049,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,688,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axos Invest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,471,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $45.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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