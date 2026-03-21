Hilltop National Bank Buys 17,169 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 18,072.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,633,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 316.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $601,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Sunday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

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About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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