Deborah Stein Buys 400 Shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) Director Deborah Stein purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.74 per share, for a total transaction of $39,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,236. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $94.98 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $119.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

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RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 60.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,067,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,408 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $3,621,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

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RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

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