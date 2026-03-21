Melone Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Melone Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,486 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 169,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $918,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $91.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

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