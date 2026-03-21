Holistic Financial Partners Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF $FTXO

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.36% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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