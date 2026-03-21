Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF $BCHP

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (BATS:BCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Next Level Private LLC owned about 0.77% of Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 703,559 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

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Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (BCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap growth companies globally. The fund uses the Fidelity non-transparent model BCHP was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Principal.

Further Reading

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