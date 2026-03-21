MFG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,954 Intel Corporation $INTC

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 202,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,610,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,480,000 after buying an additional 70,667 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.13 billion, a PE ratio of -548.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.37. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore lifted their price target on Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s collaboration with Versa to run AI-powered security, networking and analytics at the intelligent edge (using Intel Xeon 6 processors) reinforces its push into edge AI and enterprise deployment channels. Versa and Intel Collaborate

Intel’s collaboration with Versa to run AI-powered security, networking and analytics at the intelligent edge (using Intel Xeon 6 processors) reinforces its push into edge AI and enterprise deployment channels. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Intel’s Xeon 6 is being used as the processor inside NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 systems signal Intel is winning design wins in AI infrastructure, which can translate to higher server CPU demand if adoption continues. Intel Xeon 6 in NVIDIA DGX Rubin

Reports that Intel’s Xeon 6 is being used as the processor inside NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 systems signal Intel is winning design wins in AI infrastructure, which can translate to higher server CPU demand if adoption continues. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has recently highlighted Intel’s renewed AI-hardware push, which helped drive gains earlier this year as investors began to re-rate INTC on AI progress rather than legacy PC/server weakness. Intel Gains as AI Push Takes Hold

Analyst and media coverage has recently highlighted Intel’s renewed AI-hardware push, which helped drive gains earlier this year as investors began to re-rate INTC on AI progress rather than legacy PC/server weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst commentary and valuation debate continue: several pieces examine whether current levels reflect a durable AI-led turnaround or remain vulnerable to execution/competitive risks and mixed fundamentals. Intel Stock Analysis

Mixed analyst commentary and valuation debate continue: several pieces examine whether current levels reflect a durable AI-led turnaround or remain vulnerable to execution/competitive risks and mixed fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines point to a pullback driven by sector pressure, rising competition (and profit-taking after INTC’s strong run), which has pushed the stock lower amid broader semiconductor weakness. Intel Dips 5%, Sector Pressure

Market headlines point to a pullback driven by sector pressure, rising competition (and profit-taking after INTC’s strong run), which has pushed the stock lower amid broader semiconductor weakness. Negative Sentiment: Some reports note the stock sold off despite product/gaming improvements, suggesting investors remain focused on margins, guidance clarity and competitiveness versus peers (AMD, NVIDIA, others). Intel Plunges Despite Gaming Improvement

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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