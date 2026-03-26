Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £672,970 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien sold 336,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200, for a total value of £672,970.

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 10th, Russell O’Brien bought 79 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 per share, for a total transaction of £150.10.

On Monday, January 12th, Russell O’Brien bought 83 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, for a total transaction of £150.23.

Centrica Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 199.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.38. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 137.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 214. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centrica ( LON:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

CNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.40.

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About Centrica

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Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.

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