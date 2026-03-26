SSE’s (SSEZY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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SSE Stock Performance

SSE Company Profile

Shares of SSEZY opened at $34.75 on Monday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

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SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE’s portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

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