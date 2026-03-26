Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $23.49 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Weiss Ratings raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DEA opened at $21.72 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.67). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 76,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 181,732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 260.7% in the third quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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