Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$135.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PD. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$124.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.71.

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Precision Drilling Price Performance

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$140.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,006.50, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$51.38 and a 1-year high of C$142.08.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($6.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$478.51 million during the quarter. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

About Precision Drilling

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Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as Alpha¿ that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Our drilling services are enhanced by our EverGreen¿ suite of environmental solutions, which bolsters our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations.

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