Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 3,694,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,682,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Upexi in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upexi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. iA Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of Upexi in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Upexi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upexi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

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Upexi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.37.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.86). Upexi had a negative net margin of 496.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPXI. Arrington Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,637,000. Marex Group plc boosted its holdings in Upexi by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 2,507,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,863,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Upexi by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,326,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 1,559,844 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Upexi during the third quarter worth about $7,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Upexi by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 480,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI) is a full-service digital consultancy that partners with brands to design, develop, and deploy digital products and marketing strategies. The company’s expertise spans user experience and interface design, custom software engineering, and data-driven marketing services. By integrating research, creative design, and technical execution, Upexi helps clients accelerate product development cycles and optimize their digital presence.

The firm serves a diverse, global clientele across sectors such as e-commerce, software-as-a-service (SaaS), healthcare, and finance.

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