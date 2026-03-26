Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Shares Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.75. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Trading Down 7.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.38.

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Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

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Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) is a pure?play semiconductor foundry headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the research, development and manufacture of integrated circuits, offering a diverse suite of process technologies on both 200mm and 300mm wafers. Its core offerings span from mature nodes for power management and radio?frequency applications to specialty technologies such as gallium nitride (GaN) and CMOS image sensors, serving a wide spectrum of end markets including communications, consumer electronics, industrial controls and automotive systems.

Operating multiple fabrication facilities, Hua Hong Semiconductor maintains advanced manufacturing sites in Shanghai and Wuxi.

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