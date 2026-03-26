NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Trading Up 12.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) were up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 1,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 12.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic diseases. Drawing upon proprietary peptide chemistry and formulation technologies, the company aims to transform injectable treatments for conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and related cardiometabolic disorders into convenient, once-daily oral medications. By harnessing advances in peptide stabilization and targeted delivery, NewAmsterdam Pharma seeks to improve patient adherence and expand access to novel therapies.

The company’s lead program is an oral glucagon?like peptide?1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist currently in early clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.