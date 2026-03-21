PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $106,137.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The firm had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $295,399,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 856.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 465,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after buying an additional 417,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,748,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,838,000 after buying an additional 416,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,715,000 after buying an additional 370,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.