MFG Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,143,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,519,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,259,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,080,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,519,983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Quanta Services Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $555.73 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $583.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $647.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $604.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.55.

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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