Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $188.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $188,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,723,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $651.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $686.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $715.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

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(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

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