Brokerages Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Price Target at $55.00

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 72,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $4,070,602.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 263,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,989.01. This represents a 21.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 22.40%.The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

About Federated Hermes

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Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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