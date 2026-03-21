Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Position Trimmed by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,327,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,474,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period.

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Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS opened at $109.99 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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