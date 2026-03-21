Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $47.37

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.4667.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded CMG from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target to $40, citing a more measured pricing plan this year, new menu items and a push into high?protein offerings that could help traffic and AUVs. Mizuho Upgrade

Mizuho upgraded CMG from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target to $40, citing a more measured pricing plan this year, new menu items and a push into high?protein offerings that could help traffic and AUVs. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $44 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and upside (~32% from current levels) that can attract buyers. TD Cowen Reaffirmation

TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $44 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and upside (~32% from current levels) that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho/MarketWatch commentary highlights operational levers — gentler pricing, new menu innovation and targeting lunch/customizable preferences for younger consumers — that could revive demand if executed well. MarketWatch Analysis

Mizuho/MarketWatch commentary highlights operational levers — gentler pricing, new menu innovation and targeting lunch/customizable preferences for younger consumers — that could revive demand if executed well. Neutral Sentiment: Company marketing/product action: a Yahoo Finance video/demo showcases new menu items aimed at bringing back the lunch crowd and appealing to customizable preferences — positive for comps but execution/timing uncertain. Yahoo Video

Company marketing/product action: a Yahoo Finance video/demo showcases new menu items aimed at bringing back the lunch crowd and appealing to customizable preferences — positive for comps but execution/timing uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Short?term share weakness and headlines: recent coverage notes CMG has fallen more steeply than the broader market (articles documenting ~5% drops), which can amplify momentum selling and volatility. Share Drop Coverage

Short?term share weakness and headlines: recent coverage notes CMG has fallen more steeply than the broader market (articles documenting ~5% drops), which can amplify momentum selling and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Broader industry pressure: reporting on other Mexican?chain struggles and restaurant bankruptcies underscores margin and traffic risks from inflation and weaker consumer spending — a reminder of macro downside that could weigh on CMG despite its strengths. Industry Risk Article

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

CMG stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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