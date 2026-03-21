Brokerages Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Price Target at $19.43

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.4310.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

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SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.The company had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $780,116.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,321,592.96. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $140,351.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 400,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,028.51. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,953. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 118,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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