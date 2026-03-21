Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $5 Million Stake in International Paper Company $IP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $987,060.36. This represents a 102.66% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 76,092 shares of company stock worth $2,999,064 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting International Paper

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About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

See Also

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