J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J D Wetherspoon had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
LON:JDW opened at GBX 555.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 703.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 686.04. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 526 and a twelve month high of GBX 814.50. The company has a market capitalization of £585.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 595.
Insider Activity
In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total value of £47,061.49. Insiders have bought a total of 144 shares of company stock valued at $105,551 over the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key J D Wetherspoon News
Here are the key news stories impacting J D Wetherspoon this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a Buy and kept a price target of 840p, highlighting market-share momentum and an undemanding valuation which supports upside potential. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Wetherspoon plans to open up to 35 new pubs as sales rise, signalling capacity to invest for growth and potential revenue upside over time. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Interim revenue grew to about £1.09bn for the 26 weeks to 25 Jan 2026, showing demand recovery in the estate despite margin pressure. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: J D Wetherspoon reported quarterly EPS of GBX 15.50, ROE ~18% and a net margin of 3.2%; slide deck is available for detail — numbers show operating resilience but compressed margins. Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Shore Capital reaffirmed a Hold rating, reflecting continued analyst caution despite some bullish views; this adds to mixed broker sentiment. Digital Look
- Negative Sentiment: Management warned that profits may come in below market estimates as rising costs and a heavier tax burden squeeze margins — the primary driver of today’s negative market reaction. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage in the press highlights a profit slump and cost pressures; investors are focused on margin risk and the company’s high leverage, which is weighing on sentiment and the share price. Article Title
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
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