J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 15.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J D Wetherspoon had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

LON:JDW opened at GBX 555.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 703.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 686.04. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 526 and a twelve month high of GBX 814.50. The company has a market capitalization of £585.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 595.

Insider Activity

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total value of £47,061.49. Insiders have bought a total of 144 shares of company stock valued at $105,551 over the last quarter. 29.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key J D Wetherspoon News

Here are the key news stories impacting J D Wetherspoon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a Buy and kept a price target of 840p, highlighting market-share momentum and an undemanding valuation which supports upside potential. Article Title

Jefferies reaffirmed a Buy and kept a price target of 840p, highlighting market-share momentum and an undemanding valuation which supports upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Wetherspoon plans to open up to 35 new pubs as sales rise, signalling capacity to invest for growth and potential revenue upside over time. Article Title

Wetherspoon plans to open up to 35 new pubs as sales rise, signalling capacity to invest for growth and potential revenue upside over time. Positive Sentiment: Interim revenue grew to about £1.09bn for the 26 weeks to 25 Jan 2026, showing demand recovery in the estate despite margin pressure. Article Title

Interim revenue grew to about £1.09bn for the 26 weeks to 25 Jan 2026, showing demand recovery in the estate despite margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: J D Wetherspoon reported quarterly EPS of GBX 15.50, ROE ~18% and a net margin of 3.2%; slide deck is available for detail — numbers show operating resilience but compressed margins. Slide Deck

J D Wetherspoon reported quarterly EPS of GBX 15.50, ROE ~18% and a net margin of 3.2%; slide deck is available for detail — numbers show operating resilience but compressed margins. Neutral Sentiment: Shore Capital reaffirmed a Hold rating, reflecting continued analyst caution despite some bullish views; this adds to mixed broker sentiment. Digital Look

Shore Capital reaffirmed a Hold rating, reflecting continued analyst caution despite some bullish views; this adds to mixed broker sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Management warned that profits may come in below market estimates as rising costs and a heavier tax burden squeeze margins — the primary driver of today’s negative market reaction. Article Title

Management warned that profits may come in below market estimates as rising costs and a heavier tax burden squeeze margins — the primary driver of today’s negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Coverage in the press highlights a profit slump and cost pressures; investors are focused on margin risk and the company’s high leverage, which is weighing on sentiment and the share price. Article Title

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

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