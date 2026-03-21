AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Releases Earnings Results

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$139.50 million for the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.99. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.34 and a 1 year high of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.11 million, a P/E ratio of -49.62, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.75.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

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