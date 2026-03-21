Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33), Zacks reports.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 7.6%

Lithium Americas stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

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Key Lithium Americas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lithium Americas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong liquidity and ongoing progress at the Thacker Pass project, which reduces near?term funding risk and supports project execution plans. Article Title

Management highlighted strong liquidity and ongoing progress at the Thacker Pass project, which reduces near?term funding risk and supports project execution plans. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its Annual Report on Form 10?K and released audited full?year 2025 financials, providing more detail on results and Thacker Pass updates — useful for longer?term due diligence but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Article Title

The company filed its Annual Report on Form 10?K and released audited full?year 2025 financials, providing more detail on results and Thacker Pass updates — useful for longer?term due diligence but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed an adjusted loss of $0.37 per share versus the consensus loss of $0.04, a larger?than?expected miss that drove investor selling; note the company’s GAAP headline included one?time gains that produced a reported per?share profit, but markets focused on the adjusted loss. Article Title

Q4 results showed an adjusted loss of $0.37 per share versus the consensus loss of $0.04, a larger?than?expected miss that drove investor selling; note the company’s GAAP headline included one?time gains that produced a reported per?share profit, but markets focused on the adjusted loss. Negative Sentiment: Lithium Americas launched a US$250 million at?the?market (ATM) equity program, which provides financing flexibility but raises near?term dilution concerns that typically weigh on the share price. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver?based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high?purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari?Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

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