Tecogen Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

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About Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures and sells on?site power generation and combined heat and power (CHP) systems for commercial, industrial and institutional markets. The company’s natural gas–fueled cogeneration units produce electricity while capturing and reusing waste heat for space and water heating, providing enhanced energy efficiency over traditional utility?supplied electrical systems. Tecogen’s portfolio also includes ultra?low NOx emission technologies, absorption chillers and ancillary equipment tailored to meet the specific demands of manufacturing facilities, hospitals, universities and other energy?intensive customers.

Central to Tecogen’s product lineup is its InVerde e+ series of cogeneration modules, which integrate internally developed low?emission combustion systems with advanced controls to optimize performance and reliability.

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