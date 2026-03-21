Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) EVP Mari Steinmetz Sells 1,583 Shares

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) EVP Mari Steinmetz sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $20,278.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,187.50. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. Kohl’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.42.

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Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,497.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,141,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

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Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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