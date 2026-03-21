SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) CFO Harris Faqueri Buys 3,000 Shares

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Harris Faqueri purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,200. The trade was a 30.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SR Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SRBK opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.78 million, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

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SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). SR Bancorp had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

SR Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. SR Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRBK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SR Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded SR Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SR Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SR Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRBK. Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 90,873 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners IM LLC grew its stake in SR Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SR Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC raised its holdings in SR Bancorp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides a broad array of banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The firm focuses on serving community markets and maintaining close relationships with individuals, small businesses and local institutions.

Its product suite includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking and savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. On the lending side, SR Bancorp offers consumer, residential mortgage and commercial loans, as well as specialized lending solutions for small and mid-sized businesses.

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