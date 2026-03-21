Undeads Games Price Tops $1.62 on Top Exchanges (UDS)

Undeads Games (UDS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Undeads Games has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Undeads Games has a total market capitalization of $195.91 million and $515.49 thousand worth of Undeads Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Undeads Games token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.37 or 0.99729142 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Undeads Games

Undeads Games’ launch date was April 29th, 2024. Undeads Games’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,651,409 tokens. Undeads Games’ official website is undeads.com. Undeads Games’ official Twitter account is @undeadscom. The Reddit community for Undeads Games is https://reddit.com/r/undeads and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Undeads Games’ official message board is medium.com/@undeadscom.

Buying and Selling Undeads Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Undeads Games (UDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Undeads Games has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 99,277,810.22990233 in circulation. The last known price of Undeads Games is 1.68128326 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $497,943.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://undeads.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Undeads Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Undeads Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Undeads Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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